Wunder joins Nebraska Community Foundation as Community Storyteller Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) proudly welcomes Michael Wunder of Lincoln to its growing network of community development professionals. Since joining the staff in March as Community Storyteller, the Omaha native has worked with numerous volunteers in the NCF network's more than 250 communities to share their stories of success and help promote their ongoing efforts to strengthen Greater Nebraska. Wunder's work will appear on NCF's website, as well as in newsletters and reports. Wunder graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining NCF, he spent five years covering multiple southeast Nebraska communities as a reporter for two weekly newspapers, The News in Waverly and The Voice News of Southeast Nebraska in Hickman. During that time, Wunder received multiple writing and photography awards - including the Nebraska Press Association's 2017 Outstanding Young Journalist Award for weekly newspaper journalists. About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 265 communities. In the last five years, 45,313 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $393.1 million in Nebraska's people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.