 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Community Foundation
0 comments

Nebraska Community Foundation

  • 0
Nebraska Community Foundation

Wunder joins Nebraska Community Foundation as Community Storyteller Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) proudly welcomes Michael Wunder of Lincoln to its growing network of community development professionals. Since joining the staff in March as Community Storyteller, the Omaha native has worked with numerous volunteers in the NCF network's more than 250 communities to share their stories of success and help promote their ongoing efforts to strengthen Greater Nebraska. Wunder's work will appear on NCF's website, as well as in newsletters and reports. Wunder graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining NCF, he spent five years covering multiple southeast Nebraska communities as a reporter for two weekly newspapers, The News in Waverly and The Voice News of Southeast Nebraska in Hickman. During that time, Wunder received multiple writing and photography awards - including the Nebraska Press Association's 2017 Outstanding Young Journalist Award for weekly newspaper journalists. About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 265 communities. In the last five years, 45,313 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $393.1 million in Nebraska's people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS IN ESTATE PLANNING AND CORPORATE PRACTICE GROUPS Nicholas J. Handrich Sarah Wetzel Dvorak Law Group, LLC i…

OMNE Partners
Inside Business

OMNE Partners

OMNE Partners Announces New Addition OMNE Partners, a local commercial real estate company, is pleased to announce a new addition to the broke…

Home Instead, Inc.
Inside Business

Home Instead, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Susan Richardson to VP Learning & Development and Performance…

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome…

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Hires Mark Quandahl Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Mark C. Quandahl to the firm's banking/finan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert