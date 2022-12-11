Nebraska Community Foundation welcomes new board members Beverly Hansen Nicole Sedlacek Nebraska Community Foundation's (NCF) Board of Directors last month welcomed two new members, following a unanimous vote by existing board members. Beverly Hansen of Bertrand and Nicole Sedlacek of O'Neill join this prestigious group working to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Beverly Hansen has served as Bertrand Area Community Fund's treasurer since its inception in 2011. She is actively involved with Bertrand Area Chamber, Bertrand Agricultural Society, Bertrand Days Events and other community organizations. She was a board member of Phelps County Community Foundation for six years and chaired several subcommittees for them. Hansen began banking in Nebraska and completed her extensive career in Colorado. Hansen returned to Bertrand in 2008 when she married her husband, Bob. Her daughter, Sarah Bell, serves in the military as a Combat Systems Officer and is based in Oklahoma. Bob's son and daughter-in-law (Jeremy and Cristal) own The Hansen Gallery at the Herald and Those Blasted Signs and Designs in Bertrand. Nicole Sedlacek is the Economic Development Manager for Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), where she helps lead a team focused on helping prepare communities for economic development opportunities. Nicole joined the economic development team at NPPD in 2016, and before that, she served as the Executive Director at Holt County Economic Development. Nicole currently serves on the Northeast Community College Board of Governors and serves as current chairperson for the Nebraska State Chamber's Economic Development Policy Council. She is a Certified Economic Developer, recognized by the International Economic Development Council. Nicole is a past president of the Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA). She is also a Gallup-Certified Clifton Strengths Coach. Nicole received her degrees from Northeast Community College and Bellevue University. She also currently serves on the O'Neill Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee. Nicole and her husband, Brian, live in O'Neill with their two daughters, Ally and Emma. About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving more than 270 communities. In the last five years, 46,653 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $463 million in Nebraska's people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.