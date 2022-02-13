Warneke joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Kevin Warneke to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Warneke joins NCF as the nonprofit's new director of advancement, a position in which he'll work closely with existing leadership to develop and execute fund development plans advancing NCF's mission of unleashing abundant local assets, inspiring charitable giving and connecting ambitious Nebraskans to build stronger communities. "Kevin has extensive experience as a fundraiser, educator and journalist," said NCF President and CEO Jeff Yost. "A native of Plainview, he is a lifelong Nebraskan who embraces NCF's mission and work. Kevin is going to be a terrific addition to the NCF team." Prior to joining NCF, Warneke served as the director of client advancement at the Omaha-based Steier Group, a fundraising firm where he held multiple leadership roles over a 10-year span. Warneke has also served as the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, as senior associate director of public affairs for the University of Nebraska Medical Center and as a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald. Warneke currently serves on the boards of directors of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod - Nebraska District, the Nebraska FarmHouse Fraternity Association and Concordia Schools of Omaha. He has volunteered in the past with Serve Nebraska, Keep Nebraska Beautiful and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, among other Nebraska organizations. "I have visited most of Nebraska's communities, large and small, and embrace the opportunity to help strengthen them," Warneke said. "I am also eager to help Nebraska Community Foundation expand its base of support and create better awareness about our impact on Nebraska hometowns." About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving over 270 communities. In the last five years, 45,915 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $423 million in Nebraska's people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.