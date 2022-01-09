Asmus joins Nebraska Community Foundation as Affiliated Fund Development Coordinator Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Kara Asmus to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. As NCF's new affiliated fund development coordinator for East-Central Nebraska, Asmus will work with volunteer leaders to build community awareness, conduct fundraising efforts and increase community impact through grantmaking and citizen engagement. Prior to joining NCF, Asmus led multiple programs for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, including "Drive for Five," a workforce development and talent-attraction initiative. Her extensive work history also includes leadership roles with the Mid-America Council Boy Scouts of America, Columbus' Downtown Business Association and the Columbus Telegram. Asmus has also served as a member of the Columbus Area Future Fund Advisory Committee, an NCF affiliated fund. Other volunteer experience includes UNL Extension, Columbus Public Schools Foundation, United Way and the Columbus Jaycees, among many other organizations. "As a seventh-generation Nebraskan, my love for Nebraska communities and their citizens seems innate," Asmus said. "As much as I enjoy learning about the successes of others, I am even more drawn to helping people visualize the things they could accomplish if they had the right tools. Nebraska Community Foundation provides the tools." Asmus obtained a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, specializing in Human Development and Family Rehabilitation Services. "Kara brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our already talented coordinator team," said NCF CEO and President Jeff Yost. "We are thrilled to have her on staff, where she can use her talents and connections in East-Central Nebraska to help our communities cultivate their active hope and build prosperity in Greater Nebraska." About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving over 270 communities. In the last five years, 45,915 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $423 million in Nebraska's people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.