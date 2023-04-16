Nebraska Community Foundation promotes Crotty to director of advancement Nebraska Community Foundation is proud to announce the promotion of Janny Crotty to director of advancement. The director of advancement does fundraising in support of NCF. In close partnership with NCF's president/CEO and chief operating officer, Crotty will lead NCF staff and the board of directors in developing and executing a fund development plan to advance the mission of NCF. Crotty will also help individuals, families and their businesses make major gifts for the benefit of NCF and NCF affiliated funds. "I am a fierce advocate for the NCF mission because I live it every day," Crotty said. "Sharing the joy I find in this mission with others and inspiring hopefulness for the future is a strength of mine and will undoubtedly be put to good use in the Director of Advancement role." Crotty joined NCF in 2016 as an affiliated fund development coordinator and was promoted to assistant director of advancement in 2018. She splits her time between her home office in Auburn, Nebraska and NCF's headquarters in Lincoln. Janny graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a B.A. in Communication Studies and from Syracuse University with an M.A. in Documentary Film and History. Prior to joining the NCF team in 2016, she worked at Peru State College in the School of Education and before that in development at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving more than 270 communities. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.