NHA announces retirement of President; names successor The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), a not-for-profit trade association representing all Nebraska hospitals announced the impending retirement of its President, Laura J. Redoutey, FACHE on December 31, 2021. Ms. Redoutey has served as President of the NHA since 2000. "Laura Redoutey has been an outstanding leader during her tenure as President. She has well represented all hospital constituencies, urban and rural, small and large alike. She has repeatedly traveled throughout the state to keep a keen focus on our member hospitals' needs and concerns. We thank her for her many contributions to improving health care services available to all Nebraskans, and we wish her well in her retirement", said Leslie Marsh, 2021 Chair of the NHA Board of Directors. The NHA Board of Directors has named Jeremy J. Nordquist as President effective December 6, 2021. Mr. Nordquist currently serves as Government Affairs Director at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. An accomplished health care policy leader with 20 years' experience in advocacy at both the state and federal level, Mr. Nordquist served in the Nebraska Unicameral from 2009 - 2015 representing District 7 in Omaha. Mr. Norquist holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Creighton University in Omaha. "Jeremy is well qualified to serve as President of the NHA. His expertise in public policy and his familiarity with health issues are essential to NHA's continued success", said Russ Gronewold, Chairman of the NHA Search Committee that conducted a national search. "We look forward to welcoming Jeremy and introducing him to our membership. He is an accomplished health care professional and will help us to remain the influential voice of Nebraska's hospitals." About the NHA For more than 90 years, the Nebraska Hospital Association has been the unified voice for Nebraska's hospitals and health systems. The Association offers collaborative leadership, assisting its members to provide comprehensive care to their communities, improving the health status of those communities. For more information, visit the NHA website at www.nebraskahospitals.org.