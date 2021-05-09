Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medicine is welcoming a new leader to the organization with the hiring of Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, as vice president of Pharmacy and Therapeutics. "I am excited to be a part of the future of Nebraska Medicine at a time of growth and innovation," says Dr. Skiermont. "I have interacted with a number of senior leaders from Nebraska Medicine at national conferences and events which made me want to be part of the impressive team." Although coming from Minnesota, he is no stranger to Nebraska and the Omaha area. He lived in Omaha since he was in junior high school and went on to earn his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy. He did his undergraduate work in pre-pharmacy at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. "Coming to Nebraska Medicine was the opportunity to come back to where I trained to be a pharmacist and be a part of training future he lth care professionals," says Dr. Skiermont. During his professional career, Dr. Skiermont spent nearly 20 years at Fairview Pharmacy Services/M Health Fairview in Minnesota, beginning as a staff pharmacist and rising to its chief operating officer. He left that position to most recently served as senior vice president of specialty and home delivery services for Prime Therapeutics, where he has worked for the past year. In addition to the opportunity to return to Nebraska, Dr. Skiermont says he was drawn to the fact that Nebraska Medicine has everything that a large academic health system has for services, but is small enough to be nimble, and he's looking forward to getting to work. "I'm looking forward to working with the pharmacy team and across disciplines at both Nebraska Medicine and UNMC and continuing the success of the pharmacy team," he says. "I'm also eager to work with students and residents, as well as expanding the national presence and reputation of the health system and the university."