Nebraska Medicine Michael Ash, MD , is the new executive vice president - chief operating officer for Nebraska Medicine. Dr. Ash previously served as the health system's executive vice president - chief transformation officer. The move follows the planned departure of Cory Shaw, who will leave at the end of November to become the new president and CEO of UC Health in Cincinnati. As COO, Dr. Ash will lead inpatient, ambulatory and procedural areas, along with Information Technology.