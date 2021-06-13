Nebraska Medicine Ada Wilson, JD, joined Nebraska Medicine Monday, June 7 as the first ever vice president - chief inclusion and diversity officer for the organization. "Nebraska Medicine is at the center of innovation for academic medicine," she says. "From housing the largest biocontainment unit in our nation to serving as a leader from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is quite clear that there is a critical balance of expertise and action that exists here." Wilson says that expertise and action will be instrumental as we battle another global health crisis: health equity. "The fight for health equity deserves our best thinking and an unapologetic willingness to reckon with our torrid past as a nation, reform policies and practices and build an equity-based system of care for every colleague, patient and member of our community." Previously, Wilson worked for Auburn University, where she was assistant vice president for access and inclusive excellence. She has also served as the director of inclusive student excellence and program coordinator at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism and law degree. Prior to UNC, Wilson was an associate at the law firm of Williams Mullen in Raleigh, North Carolina and a legal consultant with Huron Consulting.