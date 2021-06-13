Nebraska Medicine Ada Wilson, JD, joined Nebraska Medicine Monday, June 7 as the first ever vice president - chief inclusion and diversity officer for the organization. "Nebraska Medicine is at the center of innovation for academic medicine," she says. "From housing the largest biocontainment unit in our nation to serving as a leader from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is quite clear that there is a critical balance of expertise and action that exists here." Wilson says that expertise and action will be instrumental as we battle another global health crisis: health equity. "The fight for health equity deserves our best thinking and an unapologetic willingness to reckon with our torrid past as a nation, reform policies and practices and build an equity-based system of care for every colleague, patient and member of our community." Previously, Wilson worked for Auburn University, where she was assistant vice president for access and inclusive excellence. She has also served as the director of inclusive student excellence and program coordinator at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism and law degree. Prior to UNC, Wilson was an associate at the law firm of Williams Mullen in Raleigh, North Carolina and a legal consultant with Huron Consulting.
Nebraska Medicine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new di…
Vala To Oversee Tenaska's Engineering & Construction Team Tenaska, an Omaha-based energy company with expertise in natural gas and electri…
BRIDGES TRUST Nick Wilwerding Bridges Trust is pleased to announce the promotion ofNick Wilwerding to Executive Vice President of Bridges Trus…
SMITH SLUSKY POHREN & ROGERS LLP Andrew M. Ferguson Anthony W. Liakos Timothy J. Buckley SMITH SLUSKY POHREN & ROGERS LLP is pleased t…
Bruning Law Group Expands Legal Practice Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as …
Cobalt Credit Union hires in commercial lending and mortgage lending Cody Wragge Ana Deabreu Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh Cobalt Credit Union is p…
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Mindy Sudo, Doug Murphy, Jeremy Fort, and Danny Faught to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focus…
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Joshua R. Baumann joined the Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Litigation Team in April 2021. He previously …