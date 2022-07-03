Steven Lisco, MD will assume two leadership roles with Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center starting July 1. Dr. Steven Lisco, MD chair of the UNMC Department of Anesthesiology, has been appointed to the Nebraska Medicine chief academic officer position, and the UNMC College of Medicine senior associate dean for clinical affairs. Both roles have been held by Carl Smith, MD, who will continue in his role as chair of the UNMC Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "The roles reflect the weight Nebraska Medicine places on the tripartite mission of UNMC and the significance UNMC has in successfully meeting the strategic mission of the health system," said Dr. Lisco. "I am looking forward to continuing to strengthen the relationships and the trust that has been built over the past several years. It is truly a unique relationship and one that will become even more important. The chief academic officer and senior associate dean for clinical affairs are jointly appointed by both the dean of the College of Medicine, currently, Bradley Britigan, MD, and the chief executive officer of Nebraska Medicine, currently James Linder, MD, and report directly to both. The leadership positions are responsible for representing UNMC's employed academic physician practice, as well as its research and education components while serving as liaison to the UNMC College of Medicine. Dr. Britigan said that during Dr. Lisco's 10 years as chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and in leadership and support of numerous Nebraska Medicine clinical programs, he has demonstrated the energy, knowledge, vision, and leadership skills that made him the ideal individual to succeed Dr. Smith. "Under his leadership, the Department of Anesthesiology has grown dramatically and in directions that support all the college's academic and clinical objectives," said Dr. Britigan. "I look forward to working with Dr. Lisco as he adds these new leadership roles. I am confident his actions will allow our organizations to further excel in all our missions through the creation and implementation of an academic clinical practice environment that supports our faculty and provides exceptional patient care." "Dr. Lisco is a wonderful choice to continue strengthening the relationship between academic programs and health system," said Dr. Linder. "I have enjoyed working with him in his role as chair of Anesthesiology, and I am confident in the vision and experience he brings the chiefs' team." Dr. Lisco arrived at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine in 2012. Prior, he served on the faculty at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He served as director of the division of Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology and co-medical director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at UC Health - University Hospital. He also served as the director of Out-of-OR Anesthesiology as well as the program director of the Anesthesiology Critical Care Fellowship. Dr. Lisco shared his appreciation for the work Dr. Smith has done to build the foundational relationships and operational procedures that have allowed the academic practice to flourish. "I am grateful for his leadership as well as the guidance and mentorship that he has imparted to me since my arrival on campus," said Dr. Lisco. "It is both a humbling and daunting task to follow him in the chief academic officer and senior associate dean role. I expect to be leaning heavily on his wisdom and experience during the transition and beyond."