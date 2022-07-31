Nebraska Medicine Names New Vice President, Chief Information and Innovation Officer Scott Raymond joins Nebraska Medicine as vice president - chief information and innovation officer on Monday, Aug. 1. As vice president, chief information and innovation officer, Raymond will be part of the senior leadership team and will lead the development, implementation and maintenance of the organization's overall technology strategy. He will provide administrative and financial leadership, oversight and management for all information systems technology, business analytics, clinical informatics and applications. Raymond is a registered nurse, who started his career as a staff nurse on a pediatric intensive care unit in at Miller Children's and Women's Hospital in California. Most recently, Raymond was chief information officer, global healthcare & life sciences for NetApp, a Fortune 500 Global technology company located in Sunnyvale, California. "I am very much looking forward to starting my journey with Nebraska Medicine and I feel this position will allow me to use my unique experience and skillset, and challenge me every day," said Raymond. "Nebraska Medicine and UNMC have a rich history of cutting-edge research and innovation and I am very excited that I get to be a part of the next generation of medicine."