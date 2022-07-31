Nebraska Medicine Names New Vice President, Chief Information and Innovation Officer Scott Raymond joins Nebraska Medicine as vice president - chief information and innovation officer on Monday, Aug. 1. As vice president, chief information and innovation officer, Raymond will be part of the senior leadership team and will lead the development, implementation and maintenance of the organization's overall technology strategy. He will provide administrative and financial leadership, oversight and management for all information systems technology, business analytics, clinical informatics and applications. Raymond is a registered nurse, who started his career as a staff nurse on a pediatric intensive care unit in at Miller Children's and Women's Hospital in California. Most recently, Raymond was chief information officer, global healthcare & life sciences for NetApp, a Fortune 500 Global technology company located in Sunnyvale, California. "I am very much looking forward to starting my journey with Nebraska Medicine and I feel this position will allow me to use my unique experience and skillset, and challenge me every day," said Raymond. "Nebraska Medicine and UNMC have a rich history of cutting-edge research and innovation and I am very excited that I get to be a part of the next generation of medicine."
Nebraska Medicine
Related to this story
Most Popular
2022 Inspire Advisory Board announced
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Recognizes Two Pioneers of Excellence in Pediatric Health Care
Three Attorneys Join Koley Jessen's Corporate Team
The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2022-2024
Swanson Russell's Warner Named President of NAMA Chapter Andrew Warner, account director for Swanson Russell, has been named president of the …
. Joe Thornton Joins Scooter's Coffee Leadership Team as President to Help Lead Company into the Future To help drive Scooter's Coffee intenti…
Eastwood Named UBT's Chief Investment Officer Emeritus, Sailer Promoted Bill Eastwood Ryan Sailer Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to a…
Steven Lisco, MD will assume two leadership roles with Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center starting July 1. Dr. Steven…
Cobalt Credit Union hires new Information Security Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitchel Inman as the …
Children's President and CEO Chanda Chac�n Advocates for Pediatric Mental Health Care Alongside U.S. Surgeon General, HHS Secretary Children's…