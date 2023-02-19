University of Nebraska Medical Center Nebraska Medicine Russell McCulloh, MD, has been named associate vice chancellor for Clinical Research for the University of Nebraska Medicine Center and vice president for Research for Nebraska Medicine. Dr. McCulloh is a nationally recognized leader in clinical research who previously served as assistant dean for clinical research for the UNMC College of Medicine and director for clinical and translational research operations for Children's Hospital & Medical Center. He will continue in a research operation director's role at Children's. "During my time at UNMC, I have been part of clinical research teams that have done amazing work, that has creatively solved challenges in a variety of settings for the benefit of all sorts of communities across the state," Dr. McCulloh says. "I hope to leverage that experience in the vice chancellor for research office to make doing clinical trials and research something that is fun and impactful and to make it easy for people to do great science." Dr. McCulloh began the new role on Wednesday, Feb. 1.