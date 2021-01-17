A new leader has joined Nebraska Medicine. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Daubert announced the hiring of Bryce Brackle as the inaugural vice president of Finance for Nebraska Medicine. "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Nebraska Medicine," says Brackle. "To join an organization that takes such tremendous pride in everything they do is very exciting. Every single person I have conversed with thus far clearly has a strong passion for Nebraska Medicine, and I can't wait to share that passion." "Bryce will drive Innovation with 'why' questions and challenge our way of thinking, in a good way," says Daubert. "He will bring a different mindset, skill set and tool set which will accelerate the development and execution of important strategies for the health system." Brackle comes to Nebraska Medicine after spending 16 years at TD Ameritrade where he most recently served as director of retail finance. He brings a comprehensive background in corporate finance and operations financial support, leading teams, and developing and executing financial strategies. "Growing up, I always wanted to be in health care, and I went to college with the intent of pursuing that dream," says Brackle. "I ended up developing an affinity for finance in college, received a degree in finance, and worked in financial services for 16 years. Now that I am shifting back to health care, I am excited about the opportunity to blend finance and health care together." Brackle's first day with Nebraska Medicine was Jan. 4.