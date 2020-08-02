You have permission to edit this article.
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine As of July 6, three familiar faces at Nebraska Medicine received new titles, which are reflective of an increase in responsibilities and their valuable contributions and strategic input as part of the senior leadership team. Jana Danielson, who previously held the executive director role in Revenue Cycle, is now vice president, Revenue Cycle. Danielson has been with Nebraska Medicine since February of 2004, serving in various leadership roles within Revenue Cycle throughout her career. Geri Schmid, who has served as executive director, Payer Relations/Managed Care Contracting, became vice president of Payer Strategy. Schmid started at Nebraska Medicine in March of 2004, first serving as the director of Revenue Cycle for UNMC Physicians. Jennifer Bartholomew is now vice president of Facilities Management. She has worked for Nebraska Medicine since 2013 and previously served as executive director of Facilities Management. Bartholomew leads Nebraska Medicine facilities operations, planning and construction. She also manages the relationship with Sodexo and Environmental Services and leads facilities planning for UNMC and UNO.

