Nebraska Public Media Earns Public Media Journalists Association Awards Nebraska Public Media earned first and second place Public Media Journalists Association awards during the organization's 2022 conference in Seattle. The awards are for radio and digital media work in the news staff division of four to seven people. For the interview category, the production "Ernie Chambers - Through the Years" received first place. The long documentary "The Smell of Money: Mead, Nebraska's Fight for Its Future" received a second place honor. PMJA is an association representing those responsible for the day-to-day direction, reporting and editing in local public media newsrooms. This year, 221 awards were presented to 101 organizations. They recognize the best work in public media journalism from across the country. Stations compete against others with similar-sized newsrooms. Overall, judges reviewed nearly 1,500 entries.