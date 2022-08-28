Nebraska Public Media Earns Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards Nebraska Public Media received seven awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. In the radio category, Nebraska Public Media earned a gold award for the story "Free Land, No-Strings Cash Aim to Tempt People to Small Midwestern Towns," in the service to business, industry, government or education category. For service to agriculture, the news story "North Platte Ranchers Rally Against Big Beef by Building Own Meat Plant" received bronze. In the best use of multimedia journalism, the "Speaking of Nebraska" news series program earned silver. For best in depth sports story or series, "Nebraska Organist Adds Musical Flair to CWS" earned bronze. In the television category, Nebraska Public Media's "Nebraska Stories" series earned three awards. "Nebraska Stories: G.O.A.T. Mission" received gold for service to agriculture, while "Nebraska Stories: The KISS Collector" received gold for best use of multimedia journalism. "Nebraska Stories: Take Me Out to the Ballgame" received bronze for best in depth sports story or series. The 2022 Pinnacle Awards program was Aug. 10 in Lincoln. The Pinnacle Awards program was established in 1958 to recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.
