Nebraska Public Media Wins 18 Sevareid Awards, Including Eight First-Place Honors Nebraska Public Media earned 18 awards, including eight first-place honors, in the 2022 Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Sevareid Awards. The awards were announced during the Midwest Journalism Conference in Minneapolis. The awards cover the region of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. For large market radio news, Nebraska Public Media earned seven first-place awards for "Here's Why Nebraska Isn't Showing Up on National COVID Case Maps" in general reporting, "Work is Changing, But Pay Gap Between Men and Women Remains Hard to Narrow in Nebraska, Nationwide" for investigative reporting, "Title IX: More Than A Game" for series, "Memorial Quilt Collection in Lincoln Adds Perspective to the Losses of 9/11" for soft feature, "Chadron State Sees Women's Wrestling as the Next Big Sport" for sports reporting, "Speaking of Nebraska" for talk/public affairs and "Ernie Chambers - Through the Years" for team multimedia storytelling-news. Six awards of merit were given for large market radio news, including a compilation by senior reporter/producer Bill Kelly for broadcast writing, "The Smell of Money: Mead, Nebraska's Fight For Its Future" for documentary/special, "We're Facing Uphill Battles: Researchers Urge More Testing After AltEn Pollution" for investigative reporting, "Ernie Chambers - Through the Years" for talk/public affairs, "The Smell of Money: Mead, Nebraska's Fight For Its Future" for team multimedia storytelling-news and the podcast "Center of Gravity" for team multimedia storytelling-news. For medium market television, Nebraska Public Media earned one first-place award for "The COVID Chronicles" for documentary/special. "The COVID Chronicles" also received awards of merit in broadcast writing and team multimedia storytelling-news. Awards of merit were also given in broadcast writing to News Director Dennis Kellogg for the "Nebraska Stories" segment "Les Vilda for President" and in documentary/special for the program "What If" for its "Storm Research, Experimental Music and Candle Maker" episode. The Eric Sevareid Awards are named for the journalist and correspondent who worked for CBS News from 1939 to 1977 and was the first to report the fall of Paris when it was captured by the Germans during World War II.