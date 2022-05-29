Nebraska Public Media Wins Four Regional Murrow Awards Nebraska Public Media earned four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and are given to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. Awards for small radio market included: "Memorial Quilt Collection in Lincoln Adds Perspective to the Losses of 9/11" in feature reporting; "'It's Scary.' Nebraska Prison Staff Share Fears of Violence" in investigative reporting; "Center of Gravity" for podcast and overall excellence for the Nebraska Public Media news team. The region includes Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. These winners will now compete for national Murrow Awards to be announced this summer. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.