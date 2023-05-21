Nebraska Public Media Wins Two Regional Murrow Awards Nebraska Public Media earned two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and are given to honor outstanding achievement in electronic journalism. Awards for small radio market included: "Farmers in the Plains Are in 'Dire Straits' Due to Drought, Wildfire Conditions" in the hard news category and "Keystone Pipeline Leaks Oil into Kansas Creek South of Steele City Terminal" in the continuing coverage category. The region includes Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. These winners will now complete for national Murrow Awards to be announced this summer. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.