Nebraska Public Media's Ling Ling Sun Among Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology Nebraska Public Media's Ling Ling Sun was among the "Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology of 2022" announced by "Women We Admire." Sun is the chief technology officer of Nebraska Public Media. She leads a statewide television and radio network that offers multi-platform communication services to the citizens of Nebraska, through over-the-air, on-demand, online services and livestreaming. Using a viable system model as a tool, Sun leads Nebraska Public Media's technology transformation. She writes regularly on the social network LinkedIn to share her thoughts on media ecology and focuses on the symbiotic relationship between content and media. From 2013 to 2018, Sun served as chair of the PBS Engineering Technology Advisory Committee and member of the PBS Interconnection Committee. She is currently serving as chair of the National Association of Broadcasters' Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference Program Committee. She is also a member of the Technical Panel, an advisory body to the Nebraska Information Technology Commission. Sun is the recipient of 2019 Broadcasting & Cable Tech Leadership Awards. "Women We Admire" provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law and many other fields. It covers a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey toward reaching their full potential. "Women We Admire" and its affiliates circulate content to more than 32,000 individuals and businesses.