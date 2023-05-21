Nebraska Public Media Earns Awards for Marketing Excellence Nebraska Public Media received three Prism awards for marketing excellence from the Lincoln Chapter of the American Marketing Association. The awards were announced during the 2023 Prism Awards Ceremony May 4 in Lincoln. The awards are given to the "best of the best" in the Lincoln marketing community and surrounding areas. The awards also celebrate action-based innovation with measurable goals. For social media, Nebraska Public Media earned Prism awards for "NSAA High School Football Championship" in the organic social media category and "Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators" for social media campaign. For special events, "Facing Suicide" received a Prism for virtual event. "Facing Suicide" was an online discussion event exploring Nebraska's resources for suicide prevention. Each year, local agencies and corporate marketing teams submit award entries for an AMA chapter from another city to judge. Winners are selected for sterling awards and the coveted Prism awards.