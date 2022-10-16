Nebraska Public Media Wins Public Media Award Presented by NETA Nebraska Public Media's "Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators" community engagement project is the winner of a Public Media Award in the special event marketing and communications category from the National Educational Telecommunications Association. The national organization recognized public media's achievements with the 54th Annual Public Media Awards during the 2022 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum Sept. 18 in Charlotte, N.C. The Public Media Awards, presented by NETA, honor station members' work in the highest caliber of community engagement, content, education, marketing and communications. The film "My Garden of A Thousand Bees," an episode of the PBS series "NATURE," inspired the "Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators" community engagement project created in conjunction with the "NATURE: My Garden of a Thousand Bees" engagement grant. At events across Nebraska, nearly 2,500 citizen scientists of all ages participated in hands-on educational activities and learned to protect essential parts of the state's ecosystem. During June, Nebraska Public Media partnered with Nebraska Game and Parks, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and Nebraska Extension Bee Lab to create three premiere pollinator-friendly events in Gering, Lincoln and Gretna. It also collaborated with local libraries that hosted 55 additional events. NETA is a professional association representing 294 member stations in 48 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.
Nebraska Public Media
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRETT LINDSTROM JOINS BRIDGES TRUST Bridges Trust, a privately owned wealth management firm, is proud to announce and welcome Brett Lindstrom …
Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes TJ Twit, Jr. Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is pleased to welcome TJ Twit, Jr. as …
New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…
TSG Acquires Software Company Global NetWatch TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focuse…
Pam Duzik Ian Johnson Steve Ereckson Alan West The Deloitte Omaha office is proud to announce their newest Office Audit Leader, Pam Duzik, alo…
WoodmenLife Hires Tracy Crowell to Lead Corporate Recruitment WoodmenLife has hired Tracy Crowell as Director, HR Business Partners & Recr…
OneWorld Names Vickie Adams Human Resources Director Vickie Adams, MS, SHRM-CP, PHR, was named Human Resources Director for OneWorld Community…
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Payton R. Hostens joined Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP as a law clerk in 2020 and we are pleased to anno…
Randy Dickhut Retires, New Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations Announced Paul Schadegg Farmers National Company has announced that…
Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2023 William J. Mueller Kim M. Robak William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak of Muelle…