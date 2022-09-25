Nebraska Realtors Assocation

Dohse Installed as 2023 President of the Nebraska REALTORS� Association Doug Dohse, CRS, REALTOR� has been installed as the 2023 President of the Nebraska REALTORS� Association. The Inaugural Gala took place at the SAC Museum on September 13, 2022. Dohse has been a licensed REALTOR� since 1996 and is an agent with BHHS Ambassador Real Estate in Omaha. He also is currently serving as a Commissioner on the Nebraska Real Estate Commission. Dohse has served the Association in various capacities at the local, state, and national levels. At the local level he was President of the Omaha Area Board of REALTORS� in 2019 and received the 2020 REALTOR� of the Year award. He has volunteered on several committees and was RPAC co-chair for the Omaha Area Board of REALTORS� for 10 years. At the Nebraska REALTORS� Association, Dohse currently serves as the President-Elect and serves on several committees including: Governmental Affairs, License Law, Statewide Professional Standards, Secretary of State Advisory Group, Strategic Planning, and is also a RPAC Trustee. For the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of REALTORS�, Dohse has been a director and has served several years on the Land Use & Property Rights committee. Dohse is looking forward to a great year serving as President in 2023. The Nebraska REALTORS� Association 2023 Officers and Board of Directors were also installed at the Inaugural Gala. They include: President-Elect: Arla Meyer, Lincoln Treasurer: Susan Clark, Omaha Immediate Past President: Connie Burleigh, Lincoln Central Region Director: JoAnn Perlinger, North Platte Eastern Region Director: Jim McCord, Nebraska City Western Region Director: Jesslyn Osborn, Scottsbluff Lincoln Region Directors: Leighun Brabec, Brad Hulse, Tami Lambie Omaha Area Region Directors: Crystal Archer, Megan Bengtson, Brad Fricke, Deda Myhre, Jessica Sawyer, Angel Starks, Bill Swanson Large Company Directors: Jerry Ahlvers, Omaha; Andy Alloway, Omaha; Jill Anderson, Omaha; Vince Leisey, Omaha; Darlene Starman, Lincoln National Association of REALTORS� (NAR) Directors: Julie Joeckel, Lincoln; Henry Kammandel Jr., Omaha; Matt Meister, Kearney Omaha Area NAR Director: Denise Poppen Past Presidents' Director: Al Avery, Grand Island