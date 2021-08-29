 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
0 comments

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center

  • 0
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center welcomes Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Travis L. Bailey, M.D. Founded in 1963 and nationally known, Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is based in Omaha. In support of their mission to provide a comprehensive continuum of excellence for spine care in the Midwest, a new surgeon has been added to the practice. Travis L. Bailey, M.D. recently completed a comprehensive fellowship in spinal surgery at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Bailey becomes the eighth fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon at Nebraska Spine + Pain Center. A neurosurgeon and three pain physicians are also members of the practice. The team collaborates to provide an advanced range of options from minimally invasive procedures, to complex approaches, to help patients overcome back and neck pain. Dr. Bailey will see patients in the Omaha office. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.nebraskaspineandpain.com or call (402) 496-0404.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGERS Alaina Kocina Debra Kopecky Hansen Security National Bank is pleased to announce the appo…

Lueder Construction
Inside Business

Lueder Construction

Lueder Construction Announces Next Generation of Leaders Greg Key Alan Kennedy Brad von Gillern Lueder Construction announced today that Greg …

Fraser Stryker PC LLO
Inside Business

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of associate attorney Derek T. Bral to their litigation and busi…

Nebraska Public Media
Inside Business

Nebraska Public Media

Nebraska Public Media Wins Two National Murrow Awards Nebraska Public Media recently earned two national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radi…

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Adds Corporate Attorneys Patrick Daly Paige Gade Koley Jessen has grown its Corporate Department with the addition of Patrick Dal…

American National Bank
Inside Business

American National Bank

American National Bank Appoints New Members to Leadership Team Promotions of Three ANB Leaders Mark Continued Commitment to Service Ben Bemis …

Inside Business

Medica

Medica Tom Gilsdorf has joined the Medica Omaha office as a Regional Sales Manager. In his role, he is responsible for individual and Medicare…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert