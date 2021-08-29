Nebraska Spine + Pain Center welcomes Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Travis L. Bailey, M.D. Founded in 1963 and nationally known, Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is based in Omaha. In support of their mission to provide a comprehensive continuum of excellence for spine care in the Midwest, a new surgeon has been added to the practice. Travis L. Bailey, M.D. recently completed a comprehensive fellowship in spinal surgery at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Bailey becomes the eighth fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon at Nebraska Spine + Pain Center. A neurosurgeon and three pain physicians are also members of the practice. The team collaborates to provide an advanced range of options from minimally invasive procedures, to complex approaches, to help patients overcome back and neck pain. Dr. Bailey will see patients in the Omaha office. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.nebraskaspineandpain.com or call (402) 496-0404.