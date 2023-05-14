NeighborWorks Home Solutions Announces New CEO Josh Berry, Board Chairman, NeighborWorks Home Solutions is pleased to announce David Hazlewood has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. David has been employed as the Chief Operating Officer with NeighborWorks� Home Solutions since March 2019. He has been instrumental in re-establishing community partnerships, designing an organizational strategic plan, assisting in the selection/hiring of a Housing Development Director, implementing a culture shift to better serve staff and stakeholders and creating single and multi-family development plans to better serve NWHS and communities served. From August 2001 until January 2019 David had been a faculty member of the Construction Technology program at Iowa Western Community College. He served as the Program Chair for the Construction Technology program, Welding program, Sustainable Energy program and the Manufacturing program. He has taught Residential and Commercial Construction, Engineering, Construction Management and Welding during his tenure. David was instrumental in developing and sustaining partnerships with the community to construct over 31 affordable and workforce single family dwellings. Prior to his employment at Iowa Western, David was a successful general contractor in both residential and light commercial construction in Central Texas for 8 years. He has successfully constructed over 240 single and multi-family projects in Texas. David served eight years in the United States Marine Corps. While serving his country as a Combat Engineer, he also taught Engineering and Explosives for the United States Marine Corps at Quantico, Virginia for two years. David graduated from The Marine Corps University School of Engineering with a diploma. He has also attended Tarleton State University and Iowa Western Community College. He has obtained many teaching and construction certifications over his 31 years in education and the construction industry. David holds a residential license in Iowa and Nebraska. David is affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America-Nebraska Building Chapter, National Association of Home Builders & Home Builders Institute, Metro Home Builders Association of Omaha, Council Bluff Building Trades Association, Home Builders Association of Iowa, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, and the Master Builders of Iowa.