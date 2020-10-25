 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NET Nebrask's PBS & NPR Stations
0 comments

NET Nebrask's PBS & NPR Stations

  • 0
NET Nebrask's PBS & NPR Stations

News Team Wins National Murrow Award NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received a national Edward R. Murrow Award for its continuing coverage of the 2019 Nebraska floods. The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and is given to honor outstanding achievement in electronic journalism. The news team won in the small market radio division's continuing coverage category. The impact of severe weather for several days in March 2019 in Nebraska will last for years. The news team's flood coverage is a collection of reporting on the efforts by government, relief agencies and volunteers to rebuild homes, businesses, farms, ranches and infrastructure destroyed by the worst natural disaster in modern Nebraska history. These stories have been broadcast on NET, NPR, "PBS NewsHour" and other national programs. To learn more, visit netNebraska.org/floods. "This award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes the broad, ongoing commitment of NET's entire news team - as well as the organization as a whole to react and respond to a prolonged statewide natural disaster. They were consistently the ones providing ongoing coverage both statewide, and nationally," said Mark Leonard, general manager and CEO. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank Scott Walters Mike Corrigan Margie Huff-Schaffer Dave Saccoman Zane Parkhurst Rachael Kimball ACCESSbank is pleased to announce the…

UScellular
Inside Business

UScellular

UScellular Names Mickelsen Director of Sales for Business Channel in Iowa, Nebraska Greg Mickelsen has joined UScellular as director of sales …

Hilgers Graben
Inside Business

Hilgers Graben

Hilgers Graben Welcomes New Attorney William Bergstrom Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of William Bergstrom to its Lin…

Fraser Stryker PC LLO
Inside Business

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of a new associate, Jonathon H. Latka, to the Firm's litigation,…

Inside Business

Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office with Addition of 11 Attorneys Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 11 associates to its Omaha offic…

Woods Aitken
Inside Business

Woods Aitken

Willms Joins Woods Aitken Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that Joseph F. Willms has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Willms…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert