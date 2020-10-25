NET Nebrask's PBS & NPR Stations

News Team Wins National Murrow Award NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received a national Edward R. Murrow Award for its continuing coverage of the 2019 Nebraska floods. The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and is given to honor outstanding achievement in electronic journalism. The news team won in the small market radio division's continuing coverage category. The impact of severe weather for several days in March 2019 in Nebraska will last for years. The news team's flood coverage is a collection of reporting on the efforts by government, relief agencies and volunteers to rebuild homes, businesses, farms, ranches and infrastructure destroyed by the worst natural disaster in modern Nebraska history. These stories have been broadcast on NET, NPR, "PBS NewsHour" and other national programs. To learn more, visit netNebraska.org/floods. "This award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes the broad, ongoing commitment of NET's entire news team - as well as the organization as a whole to react and respond to a prolonged statewide natural disaster. They were consistently the ones providing ongoing coverage both statewide, and nationally," said Mark Leonard, general manager and CEO. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.