NET Earns A Dozen Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received 12 awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. In the radio category, NET earned a silver award for "Omaha Grapples with Its Ugly Past," and a bronze for "Nebraska: State of Mental Health," in the in-depth or investigative story or series. For best continuing coverage of a news story, NET received a gold for its coverage of "Nebraska Flooding 2019" and a bronze for "Coronavirus Coverage 2020." In the best use of multimedia journalism category, NET received a silver for "Moving from Future Flooding is Illegal" and a bronze for "Nebraska Stories: Model Fireboat Memorial." In the best in-depth sports story or series "Powerlifting Program at Midland University" earned a bronze award. In the television category, NET received a gold award for its "A Sculpted Life" program and a bronze for its "What If" program in the service to business, industry, government or education category. "Nebraska Stories: Herb Mignery, Cowboy Artist" was the gold winner in service to agriculture. For best in-depth or investigative story or series, "And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019" received gold and "Small Town Cops" earned a bronze award. The 2020 NBA Pinnacle Awards program was live streamed on Aug. 19. The Pinnacle Awards program was established in 1958 to recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.