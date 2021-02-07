NET Wins National Awards Public Media Awards for Marketing, Special Events & Podcast NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, has won three awards from the National Educational Telecommunications Association in the 52nd annual competition. The Public Media Awards were announced Jan. 26, during the virtual 2021 NETA Conference and Corporation for Public Broadcasting Thought Leader Forum. NET was honored for Overall Excellence in Marketing and Communications and also in the Marketing and Communications/Special Event category for work to promote the "Sesame Street in Communities" family event in O'Neill, Neb., in October 2019. A grant from "Sesame Street in Communities" funded a series of workshops for teachers in Lincoln and Columbus, Neb., and a free family learning event at O'Neill Elementary School. The network also earned top honors in the new Podcast/Digital Media Content category for the second season of "The PlainStory" called "The Sound of Home." The podcast follows Nebraska artists making music about the place called home. " Honors for Work in Digital Creativity, Branding and Strategy NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, has won one platinum and two gold awards in the AVA Digital Awards competition. The contest recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. Digital campaigns include everything from audio and video production and website development, to social media engagement and mobile marketing. NET's collection of animated "Civics 101 for Nebraskans" television spots won two awards, including a platinum award for Web-Based Production in the Special Effects/Animation Category and a gold award for Web-Based Production in the Education Category. The campaign is designed to remind citizens how government works and serve as an educational resource for students and teachers across the state. NET also won a gold award for "NET News: Trusted. Valued. Relevant." for video production in the promotion category for broadcast and cable television. Produced remotely at the beginning of the pandemic, the television spot highlights NET's commitment to reporting trusted news and information, even during difficult times.
