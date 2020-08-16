NET Earns Regional Emmy NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received an Emmy award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter for its "What If" series story "Winston, Young Composer." "What If" is a series explor ing innovation, creativity, invention and discovery. It features stories about interesting Nebraskans with interesting ideas in a wide range of areas. The "Winston, Young Composer" story profiles Winston Schneider, a typical Omaha youth who likes Legos, insects, Star Warsand composing classical music. To watch the series, visit http://netnebraska.org/whatif.
