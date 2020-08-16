You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NETt
0 comments

NETt

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
NETt

NET Earns Regional Emmy NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received an Emmy award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter for its "What If" series story "Winston, Young Composer." "What If" is a series explor ing innovation, creativity, invention and discovery. It features stories about interesting Nebraskans with interesting ideas in a wide range of areas. The "Winston, Young Composer" story profiles Winston Schneider, a typical Omaha youth who likes Legos, insects, Star Warsand composing classical music. To watch the series, visit http://netnebraska.org/whatif.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hightower Omaha
Inside Business

Hightower Omaha

  • Updated

Hightower Omaha welcomes Justin Kaufman, Director of Client Services and Operations. An industry veteran of 13 years, Justin will accelerate H…

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

  • Updated

Union Bank & Trust Promotes Lindley Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Nate Lindley to Vice President - Commercial Lending. Lindley …

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

  • Updated

Koley Jessen Hires Chief Operating Officer Koley Jessen has hired Justin Haugen as the Firm's first Chief Operating Officer. Justin will provi…

Westin Foods
Inside Business

Westin Foods

Westin Foods Valerie Ferrell Chief Financial Officer Westin Foods Westin Foods, a private label, and branded food manufacturer with corporate …

Renaissance Financial
Inside Business

Renaissance Financial

Justin Hughes from Renaissance Financial Obtains Professional Designation Justin Hughes has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst� (CFA�) d…

Nebraska Medicine
Inside Business

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine As of July 6, three familiar faces at Nebraska Medicine received new titles, which are reflective of an increase in responsi…

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

Security National Bank Promotes Two to Senior Vice President Jim Huerter Madeline Moyer Security National Bank is pleased to announce the prom…

Colliers International
Inside Business

Colliers International

Colliers International Promotes Kristi Andersen and Recruits Dave Ulferts Kristi Andersen Dave Ulferts The Omaha office of Colliers Internatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert