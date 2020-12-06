Noddle Development

Noddle Earns Lifetime Achievement Award Omaha businessman Allan Noddle, '62, will receive the 2020-21 Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business. The college's most esteemed honor, the award recognizes individuals for their outstanding leadership, as well as time, energy and guidance provided throughout their career. A paramount leader in the food distribution industry, he worked and consulted in 28 countries on four continents in executive roles for Daymon Worldwide, Royal Ahold and Giant Foods. During Noddle's time with Ahold, he oversaw all of the Latin American and Asian companies and was the first American to serve on the Dutch corporation's executive board. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Ahold USA Support Services and president and CEO of Giant Foods in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. His career began with Hinky Dinky Supermarkets in 1965. "We are honored to recognize Allan because he embodies many of our shared Nebraska values, including ingenuity, hard work, business acumen and heartfelt commitment to the community," said Kathy Farrell, dean of the College of Business. "He sets a high standard of achievement and philanthropy for our students and entire Nebraska Business community." Noddle continues to give back to his alma mater by supporting programs such as the International Business Select program, a cohort-based program that offers students a unique study abroad opportunity, professional mentorships and business development projects. He also serves as a trustee for the University of Nebraska Foundation. Noddle often volunteers his time speaking in classes and at events. In 2010, he was recognized as an Alumni Master by the College of Business and returned to campus to share his experience and knowledge with students. He serves on seven corporate boards and has served on numerous community boards, including Junior Achievement, the Better Business Bureau, Hershey Medical Center and the Jewish Community Center. He also received accolades as an inductee into Omaha Central High School's Hall of Fame and the Private Label Manufacturers Hall of Fame. He earned his bachelor's in business administration from Nebraska in 1962, graduating cum laude. He also graduated with top honors from the U.S. Ordnance Officers Supply School and served as first lieutenant in the 24th Infantry Division. Noddle joins a distinguished group of more than 30 business leaders - including Warren Buffett, Alice Dittman and Jim Seacrest - who have received this honor since its inception in 1984. He will be formally honored during the college's annual Advisory Board Awards event at Howard L. Hawks Hall in Lincoln on April 23, 2021.