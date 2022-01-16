 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sargent named Mortgage Loan Originator at Northwest Bank in La Vista William DeRosear, Regional Mortgage Lending Manager, VP of Northwest Bank in Omaha and La Vista, NE is pleased to announce Summer Sargent as Mortgage Loan Originator. Summer specializes in assisting individuals with financing for home purchases, refinancing existing mortgage loans and new home construction financing. Summer graduated from Nebraska Methodist College and received her MBA in Business Management from Bellevue University. Prior to joining Northwest Bank, Summer worked for Eagle Mortgage. Summer and her family reside in Omaha. Summer is active in the community and is Vice President of Center Sphere Chapter and a member of MOBA. Northwest Bank is a $2 billion community bank that offers a full line of business, agricultural, mortgage, consumer deposit and lending services as well as wealth management services. Northwest Bank has offices located in Algona, Ames, Arnolds Park, Ankeny, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Milford, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, West Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha and La Vista, Nebraska.

