Grefe named as Business Banking Manager in the Omaha Region Clay Baker, Regional Bank President of Northwest Bank is pleased to announce Kelly Grefe has accepted the position as Business Banking Manager in the Omaha Region. Kelly's responsibilities include providing enhanced guidance and support to commercial bankers as well as, maintaining his portfolio as a commercial lender. Grefe has been a valued team member of Northwest Bank since 2016. He has over 15 years of commercial lending and relationship management experience. Kelly is especially knowledgeable in working with capital lines of credit, real estate loans and equipment facilities. Grefe is a Small Business Association Facilitator, SCORE Mentor, a member of The Sons of the American Legion and Nebraska Bankers Association member. Kelly is currently enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. Northwest Bank is a $2.2 billion community bank that offers a full line of business, agricultural, mortgage, consumer deposit and lending services as well as wealth management and insurance services. Northwest Bank has offices located in Algona, Ames, Arnolds Park, Ankeny, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Milford, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, West Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha and La Vista, Nebraska.