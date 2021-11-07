Northwest Bank Aaron Gilson Katey Lenczowski John Bothof, President of Northwest Bank in Omaha is pleased to announce Aaron Gilson as Commercial Banker, Vice President and Katey Lenczowski as Commercial Banker, Vice President. Gilson's responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial businesses to assist with their banking needs while supporting their business growth and development goals. Gilson is a graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Finance, and he received his MBA at Bellevue University. Prior to joining Northwest Bank, Gilson was employed at First Westroads Bank where he was responsible for business development, commercial lending, and treasury management services. Aaron and his family reside in Omaha. Aaron is active in the community and is head coach for Evolution Soccer Club, Millard United Sports - baseball and football, and assistant coach for Skutt Minihawks Wrestling. He is a volunteer member of the President's Club for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and for the past 15 years he has been an Adjunct Professor at College of St. Mary in Omaha. Lenczowski's responsibilities include developing customer relationships and growing our commercial banking in our Omaha market. Lenczowski graduated from University of Nebraska-Omaha and majored in International Business and Spanish. Prior to joining Northwest Bank, Lenczowski was employed at CORE Bank where she was a Commercial Banker. Katey and her family reside in Omaha. She is involved in Commercial Real Estate Executive Women (CREW) and is Treasurer of the Nebraska Marketing Council a volunteer for Partnership 4 Kids. Northwest Bank is a $2.0 billion community bank that offers a full line of business, agricultural, mortgage, consumer deposit and lending services as well as wealth management services. Northwest Bank has offices located in Algona, Ames, Arnolds Park, Ankeny, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Milford, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, West Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha and La Vista, Nebraska.