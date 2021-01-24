NP Dodge Real Estate Sales Jill Anderson is named President of NP Dodge Real Estate Sales. Native Nebraskan and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jill began her real estate career in Arizona in 1996, running her own commercial real estate company with her husband. In 2013, Jill and her family moved back to Nebraska and brought her expertise to NP Dodge as an Assistant Manager, then Broker Manager and for the last three years, as General Sales Manager of the Nebraska residential sales offices. Jill has also served on NP Dodge's agent advisory for over six years and is an active participant in DodgeCares, NP Dodge's charity. She is the immediate past chair of the OABR Safety Committee, and currently serves on the OABR Governmental Affairs and Nominating committees. Jill is an active member of the Women's Council of Realtors. Other realignments include Mike Riedmann as President Emeritus, Duan Rockette as manager of 148Dodge and 204Dodge, Mike Story manager of 35Dodge and 86Dodge and Nick Boyer manager of the Sarpy office.
