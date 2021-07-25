Omaha-Based Ad Agency Turns Growth Mindset Inward To support the needs of its expanding client roster, strategic marketing and advertising firm OBI Creative invested in advancement opportunities for staff. Joe Menaugh Karisa Malchow Ann Pedersen OBI Creative, an international-award-winning marketing and advertising firm headquartered in Millard's historic Lumberyard District, knew that in addition to hiring new employees it had to create new opportunities for current staff to grow in order to best meet client needs. To that end, three current employees were elevated to roles with greater oversight over the agency's processes and work with clients, also providing new voices and perspectives for the firm's leadership team. Joe Menaugh is the new director of operations and administration, providing ongoing oversight into the planning and monitoring of the agency's day-to-day business operations. In his new role Joe works closely with each team at OBI to identify opportunities for improvement from both a systems and process standpoint. Karisa Malchow was promoted to OBI director of client services, overseeing both the client services and business development teams. In this role, Karisa is responsible for developing and fulfilling the agency's sales strategy and client objectives, satisfaction, forecasts and plans. Ann Pedersen was promoted from directing the social and PR teams to her new role as the VP of strategic communications, giving her oversight of research, strategic communications, media and creative, creating a streamlined organizational structure that ensures the best possible results for all client work. To OBI's founder and CEO, Mary Ann O'Brien, the decision to promote Joe, Karisa and Ann was a simple one. "Just as strongly as I believe in finding the best path to growth for each of OBI's clients, I believe in the value of investing in our employees' growth and development. These new positions are a perfect match for the skills and experience each of these individuals brings to our agency and will allow us to even better serve our clients." "I'm honored to lead and nurture the client services and business development teams," says Malchow. "Further understanding our macro-level perspective on business and transitioning from growing my own clients to growing the agency is an exciting next step. In this new role, I have a clearer line of sight into how we help businesses and their people grow - and I can't think of anything more satisfying than that." To learn more about OBI Creative, visit www.obicreative.com.