Business Growth in 2020 Drives Expansion for Omaha Ad Agency Blake Waggoner Michele Fan Gaby Martinez-Garro Zoe Ursick Despite economic uncertainty during the pandemic, strategic marketing and advertising firm OBI Creative sees continued growth in new client work that continues to fuel the agency's growth. 2020 was a down year for many, but Omaha-based advertising and marketing firm OBI Creative not only maintained its footing but added jobs to serve its growing clientele and add to its in-house capabilities. OBI's growth led to the creation of new jobs and hiring to fill those roles across the company, to keep up with the company's expanding local, national and international client roster and those clients' needs. President and CEO Mary Ann O'Brien said, "The growth and expansion OBI has experienced in the past year has been fueled by the agency's desire to help businesses clarify their brand position, share their message more succinctly and deliver strategic creative that makes an impact in our customers' businesses and their lives: locally, across the nation and around the world." She went on to say, "Despite the challenges that many organizations faced in 2020, OBI's core value of helping clients grow was even more critical and resonated. We feel very blessed to be able to use our talents to help our clients and employees grow. We continue to be well positioned to continue to spur growth for businesses in Nebraska and beyond." Here are a few of the new faces that have been added to the OBI Creative team. Blake Waggoner joined OBI as the PR and public affairs director. Blake previously held PR and communication positions at Firespring in Lincoln and Edelman in Washington, D.C., working to build out digital, public relations, public affairs and crisis strategic offerings, and he also founded his own strategic communications agency to serve athletes on the PGA TOUR. In addition to PR, Blake has vast experience in public and government affairs, including working on former Iowa Governor Terry Brandstad's staff. Michele Fan joined OBI as director of social media. With years of brand, social and digital marketing experience, Michele is well-versed at delivering comprehensive and integrated digital marketing plans optimized for SEO performance and brand impact. Michele leads the long-term strategic vision for OBI's social media department as well as its clients. Her focus on aligning clients' brands to their target audiences drives business and culture goals. Prior to joining OBI Creative, Michele worked with WPP network agencies, including Ogilvy APAC in Hong Kong, to create localized strategies for international brands. Gaby Martinez-Garro joined OBI as the public relations coordinator, writing content and performing social and digital audits to increase performance. A graduate of the University of Lincoln, Gaby brings extensive consumer and business writing experience to the Strategic Communications team, having previously developed email, website and blog copy and content, and advertising copy. Zoe Ursick joined OBI as a copywriter, with both corporate brand and advertising agency experience. In addition to her work writing ad, digital, content and website copy, Zoe also writes social media copy and longform advertorial and thought leadership pieces for OBI Creative and its clients. Zoe excels at capturing a brand's unique voice and incorporating it into messaging across platforms, and she brings to OBI broad experience in e-commerce and journalism. To learn more about OBI Creative, visit www.obicreative.com.