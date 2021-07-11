Talent, Research and Excellence Net OBI Creative Local, National Awards Despite economic uncertainty during the pandemic, marketing and advertising firm OBI Creative won AMA Pinnacle, PRSA Paper Anvil, Communicator, and Stevie� awards. Flexibility, ingenuity and diligence helped OBI Creative grow through the pandemic and achieve award-winning results for clients. The agency won six AMA Pinnacle Awards, 11 PRSA Paper Anvil Awards, a Communicator Award of Excellence from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), and a Bronze Stevie� award in the Most Exemplary Employer category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards. The awards are indicative of OBI's research-driven, results-based approach to marketing, advertising and public relations. The PRSA and AMA awards rely heavily on setting goals, objectives and results to determine award winners. OBI took home a Pinnacle award, AMA's top category honor, for its total marketing campaign providing communication tools to help businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis. It won two Gold awards for digital media and PR work, as well as three Silver awards for promotions, thought leadership, and the ability to adapt and elevate during the pandemic. The full-service ad agency won Awards of Excellence the highest honor at the PRSA Awards, aside from Best in Show earning top category honors for its InNOVAte blog campaign. Other awards included social media campaigns for clients Coolgreens and Travel and Transport Vacations, along with an influencer marketing campaign for FNBO. Early in 2020, OBI created free communication tools to help businesses, nonprofits and organizations prepare their workplaces, employees, customers and stakeholders for COVID-19. Those tools won top awards from PRSA, AMA, AIVA and the American Business Awards. "We worked with the Better Business Bureau to make these tools available to member businesses and expand their reach," said Ann Pedersen, vice president of strategic communications and public relations for OBI Creative. "We prepared and delivered a crisis communication webinar to help others apply these principles to the coronavirus crisis then and to any future crises they could encounter. While our primary objective was to keep our employees safe and to continue to help our clients' businesses weather the pandemic, we wanted to help other businesses return to work safely, and these tools reflect that desire." Judges for the American Business Awards agreed, providing the following rationale for awarding OBI Creative a Bronze Stevie� award in the Most Exemplary Employer category: "OBI Creative took care of not only their business but helped their community as well. By creating useful planning tools for other businesses to leverage, OBI may very well have directly impacted the safety and health of others in a positive way." More than 3,800 nominations a record number from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted to the American Business Awards competition this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select 2021 Stevie Award winners. OBI Creative's winning of a Communicator Award of Excellence was also significant. Judged and overseen by the AIVA, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive international awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. This year, over 6,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world were judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. Other winners who also received the competition's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, Code Red, GmbH, Comcast, and Disney Creative Studios.