Omaha Ad Agency Continues To Add New Jobs To Support Agency and Client Growth During the pandemic and in response to the economic recovery, strategic marketing and ad agency OBI Creative expanded to support the needs of its growing clientele. Mikaela Borecky Annie Narzisi Craig LeDoux Erin Dittman Chalis Bristol Omaha-based ad agency OBI Creative kept growing through the pandemic, and to support its growing local, national and international client portfolio, the agency has expanded its client services roster. Mikaela Borecky joined OBI as an account director, jumping right in to help clients realize their goals. She previously worked as the senior director at the Omaha Chamber, leading fundraising and development; prior to that, she ran affinity groups for United Way of the Midlands. Mikaela brings to OBI industry-level expertise in integrated planning, project management and major gift support. Annie Narzisi joined OBI as an account director, bringing prior advertising agency experience in various marketing, branding, strategic development and account direction roles across industries including finance, design, agriculture, health care and higher education. With experience in integrated marketing and campaign planning, she brings a broad understanding of the integrated work needed to support enterprise-level clients. Annie also has deep knowledge of performance marketing with her prior agency experience. In her current role, she helps to navigate clients' immediate needs while planning ahead for future demands. Craig LeDoux, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP)� with a master's in public administration, joined the OBI Creative team as a project manager. Craig retired as a chief master sergeant in the Air Force after more than 29 years; he worked as the career field manager for the Air Force Band and in the Pentagon in government affairs and communications, where he was responsible for policy briefings to the director of public affairs and supporting Bands deployed in global engagements for building PR and goodwill. At OBI Craig will apply his experience and communications rigor to support the agency's ever-growing list of clients. Erin Dittman, director of performance and process management, leads OBI's team of project managers, overseeing the day-to-day flow of work through the agency and ensuring that client and agency needs are always met. Erin earned her master's degrees in business administration and child, youth and family studies, and she brings expertise in the nonprofit management and family and community services sectors, as well as a proficiency in quality assurance and process improvement. With her experience and her further interest in technology and data, Erin is well suited to guide the agency's portfolio of work for its diverse and growing client base. Chalis Bristol comes to OBI as the agency's newest account manager. Chalis has vast experience in project management and sales for enterprise and midsize clients such as HDR, Nebraska Medicine and the City of Omaha. With experience running social media, creating content and managing overall project quality, she brings a comprehensive background to assist both OBI and the agency's clients. Chalis is also known for her creative spirit as DJ Crabrangucci, setting the tone for some of the region's biggest and most creative events. To learn more about OBI Creative, visit www.obicreative.com.