OFWF Tony Keller Stefanie Wientjes Michael Berry O'Donnell, Ficenec, Wills, & Ferdig, LLP is pleased to announce that Tony Keller, Stefanie Wientjes, and Michael Berry have become partners of the firm. We welcome these exceptional accountants into the partnership. They are great people who are highly capable and committed to our clients. We look forward to their continued success and their important contributions as we address clients' needs and help them achieve their goals.