 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OLSSON

  • 0

Olsson closes deal to acquire Nielsen-Baumert Engineering, Inc. Olsson has acquired Nielsen-Baumert Engineering, Inc., an Omaha firm specializing in structural engineering. Olsson and Nielsen-Baumert leaders began discussions several months ago and the deal was finalized and signed on January 23. Founded in 1975, Nielsen-Baumert specializes in structural engineering analysis and design of commercial, educational, institutional, and industrial facilities, in addition to civil and restoration projects. Their team is located at 10855 West Dodge Road in Omaha. "We're excited to welcome Nielsen-Baumert fully into the Olsson family," said Shane Hennessey, Olsson's Omaha office leader. "Their firm brings a large portfolio of well-known projects both within Omaha and around the country to Olsson." Nielsen-Baumert staff members have been collaborating with the Olsson team over the past several years in a work-share agreement. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead to grow with Olsson," said Michael Baumert, president of Nielsen-Baumert. "We believe this is a great match for our team to keep providing expert structural engineering services to clients into the future." Effective immediately, Nielsen-Baumert will become "Olsson Nielsen-Baumert." In mid-2023, the group will take on the Olsson name. Nielsen-Baumert's staff, including its principals, will remain with the company. Terms of the acquisition will not be released. Olsson is an engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Immanuel

Immanuel

Immanuel Leaders Serve the State of Nebraska

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Kemp Appointed Director, Mortgage Loan & Real Estate Investment

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Promotes Jerry Smolinski to Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP is pleased to announce Matthew Wurstner has been promoted to partner with the firm effective January 1, 2023.

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Nic Olari Promoted to Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Official

McGrath North

McGrath North

MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LITIGATION GROUP

Watch Now: Related Video

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Heading to $100 a Barrel by 3Q

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert