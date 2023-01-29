Olsson closes deal to acquire Nielsen-Baumert Engineering, Inc. Olsson has acquired Nielsen-Baumert Engineering, Inc., an Omaha firm specializing in structural engineering. Olsson and Nielsen-Baumert leaders began discussions several months ago and the deal was finalized and signed on January 23. Founded in 1975, Nielsen-Baumert specializes in structural engineering analysis and design of commercial, educational, institutional, and industrial facilities, in addition to civil and restoration projects. Their team is located at 10855 West Dodge Road in Omaha. "We're excited to welcome Nielsen-Baumert fully into the Olsson family," said Shane Hennessey, Olsson's Omaha office leader. "Their firm brings a large portfolio of well-known projects both within Omaha and around the country to Olsson." Nielsen-Baumert staff members have been collaborating with the Olsson team over the past several years in a work-share agreement. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead to grow with Olsson," said Michael Baumert, president of Nielsen-Baumert. "We believe this is a great match for our team to keep providing expert structural engineering services to clients into the future." Effective immediately, Nielsen-Baumert will become "Olsson Nielsen-Baumert." In mid-2023, the group will take on the Olsson name. Nielsen-Baumert's staff, including its principals, will remain with the company. Terms of the acquisition will not be released. Olsson is an engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com
