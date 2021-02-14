Olsson's Pudlowski, Schleisman Earns PE Certification Josh Pudlowski and Tom Schleisman, associate engineers at Olsson and natives of Omaha, recently passed the standardized required exams and earned professional engineer (PE) certification. To earn professional engineer certification, an individual must complete four years of professional experience under a licensed PE mentor and pass the PE exam. Pudlowski conducts traffic impact studies; develops signal timing plans; designs traffic signals, signage, and pavement markings; designs, plans and implements telecommunications projects; and works on street lighting designs for Olsson's Traffic and Technology team based in Overland Park, Kansas. He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Rockhurst University. Schleisman is member of the Nebraska Mechanical/ Electrical/Plumbing team and specializes in designing plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and hydronic systems for buildings. He earned his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in aerospace engineering. Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
Olsson
