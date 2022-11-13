OMAHA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM WELCOMES NEW CEO After conducting a successful nationwide search over the past year, Omaha Children's Museum is proud to announce and welcome Fawn Taylor to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Taylor joins the team from the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative (NECC) where she served as Vice President of Family & Community Services. She has over twenty years of experience working with children and families and has developed multiple programs promoting health, education, mental health, and well-being, including NECC's Teen and Young Parent Program and the Network of Excellence. Ms. Taylor also comes to the Omaha Children's Museum with over nine years of experience as Executive Director of Early Childhood Services. "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Omaha Children's Museum, I am proud to welcome Fawn Taylor to lead this organization, to build upon our 46-year history and take things to the next level. We undertook a national search to look for the best candidate who had a unique blend of early childhood, leadership/management, and development/capital campaign experience, all while adhering to our strategic planning goals of sustainability, DE&I, mission and communication. Fawn definitely fits these needs and we look forward to working with her and are excited about our future under her leadership" said Board President, Sherman Willis. Ms. Taylor's first day at Omaha Children's Museum was Wednesday, November 9.
Omaha Children's Museum
