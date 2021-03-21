12 Local Professionals Complete Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP�) Program Twelve local professionals have recently completed the coursework to earn the professional Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP�) designation. The graduate program is organized by the Omaha Community Foundation (OCF) and led by Mark Weber, President of Legacy Spectrum Advisor LLC. Through a year-long curriculum, the CAP� program provides professionals with the knowledge, resources, and tools necessary to help clients reach their charitable giving objectives, while also helping meet their estate planning and wealth management goals. By integrating the legal, accounting, financial services, and planned giving professions, OCF promotes an interdisciplinary approach to most effectively achieve client goals. Those completing this year's program are: Top row from left to right: Kyle Cartwright, Nebraska Cultural Endowment; Juan Padilla, Omaha Community Foundation; Deyna Rouse, Lutz & Company, PC; Brian Gough, Hancock Dana. Middle row from left to right: Michael App, Bridges Trust; Jason Bombeck, BKD, LLP; John Gessert, Union Bank & Trust Company; Lauren Miltenberger, Creighton University. Bottom row from left to right: Benjamin Deaver, Pansing, Hogan, Ernst & Bachman LLP; Daniel Hamann, Spectrum Financial Services; Laura Essay, Dvorak Law Group, LLC; Tony LaMar, Archdiocese of Omaha. To complete the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy program, participants meet for 15 class sessions and must pass three graduate level courses. The program is administered by The American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, the nation's leading educator of professionals in the insurance and financial services industry, which provides remote learning opportunities across the country. Locally, 118 professionals have been awarded the CAP� designation since OCF started its interdisciplinary program in 2012. The Omaha Community Foundation is proud to let good grow in Omaha by helping more than 2,000 fundholders facilitate their philanthropic giving. Since the Foundation's inception in 1982, donors have granted $2 billion to nonprofits, supporting more than 3,000 local organizations. For more information visit omahafoundation.org.
Omaha Community Foundation
