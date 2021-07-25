Omaha National Promotes Mason Perry to Director of Sales and Marketing Omaha National Insurance Company, a technology-enabled company providing workers compensation insurance to small and mid-size employers, has promoted Mason Perry to director of sales and marketing, the company announced today. Perry was among the first employees to join Omaha National as a founding member of the sales and marketing team in 2017. He has been promoted twice - to sales and marketing supervisor in 2019, and sales and marketing manager in 2020. "Mason has built an outstanding sales operation over the past four years," said Chris LaMantia, chief marketing officer at Omaha National. "Our sales and underwriting model is different from most other companies in our industry, allowing us to grow rapidly while achieving exceptional financial success. Mason and his team rapidly mastered this unusual approach and have a passion for connecting with small businesses so we can help them succeed." Perry is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he studied business and was a member of Lambda Pi Eta National Communications Honor Society. Prior to joining Omaha National, he worked in sales and marketing for a Lincoln, Neb.-based company and as a recruiter for a national medical group in Omaha. Omaha National has achieved rapid growth since its founding in 2016. The company surpassed $100 million of in-force premium in January 2021 and now has more than 180 employees. Last week, Omaha National announced its expansion into New York, bringing the total number of states in which the company provides coverage to thirteen. Later this year, Omaha National will move into its new corporate headquarters in a prominent location in its home city of Omaha, Nebraska. The company is recognized for its superior claims management program, which reduces the cost of claims while ensuring injured workers get the medical treatment and support they need to make a successful recovery. About Omaha National Omaha National brings innovative workers compensation solutions to the companies that build America and keep it running -- small to mid-size businesses where employees work with their hands and have a higher risk of injury. By leveraging proprietary software, industry-leading claims management, a superior sales and underwriting model, and deep industry expertise, Omaha National provides exceptional service and dramatically better outcomes to these companies and their employees. To learn more, visit www.OmahaNational.com.
