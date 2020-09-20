 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OMNE Partners
0 comments

OMNE Partners

  • 0
OMNE Partners

OMNE Partners Announces New Addition OMNE Partners, a local commercial real estate company, is pleased to announce a new addition to the brokerage team. John H. Dickerson, CPM� has joined OMNE Partners as Executive Vice President. With over 40 years of experience in the Omaha commercial real estate business, Dickerson has provided a variety of services to investors and institutional and corporate clients - including asset management, consulting, and brokerage services. He is also a Certified Property Manager, a designation of the Institute of Real Estate Management, as well as Co-Founder and current President of Nebraska Association of Commercial Property Owners, Inc. Dickerson specializes in office, retail, and investment real estate. Over the past several years, he was successful in completing transactions totaling over $20 million. During his time at OMNE Partners, Dickerson will be focusing on his long-term clients and adding new clients. OMNE Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa. The company specializes in sales, leasing, property management, development consulting, and investments and supervises nearly 5 million square feet of property throughout Nebraska and Iowa.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Hires Mark Quandahl Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Mark C. Quandahl to the firm's banking/finan…

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome…

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Inside Business

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis Attorneys Honored in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America� Kelvin C. Berens Ross M. Gardner Amy L. Peck Chad P. Richt…

NET
Inside Business

NET

NET Earns A Dozen Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received 12 awards from the Nebraska Broadc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert