OMNE Partners Announces New Addition OMNE Partners, a local commercial real estate company, is pleased to announce a new addition to the brokerage team. John H. Dickerson, CPM� has joined OMNE Partners as Executive Vice President. With over 40 years of experience in the Omaha commercial real estate business, Dickerson has provided a variety of services to investors and institutional and corporate clients - including asset management, consulting, and brokerage services. He is also a Certified Property Manager, a designation of the Institute of Real Estate Management, as well as Co-Founder and current President of Nebraska Association of Commercial Property Owners, Inc. Dickerson specializes in office, retail, and investment real estate. Over the past several years, he was successful in completing transactions totaling over $20 million. During his time at OMNE Partners, Dickerson will be focusing on his long-term clients and adding new clients. OMNE Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa. The company specializes in sales, leasing, property management, development consulting, and investments and supervises nearly 5 million square feet of property throughout Nebraska and Iowa.