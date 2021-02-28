One World Community Health Centers, Inc.

 Skip to main content
OneWorld Community Health Centers OneWorld Community Health Centers is pleased to welcome Maria Ramirez, APRN to our team of Nurse Practitioners. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental and behavioral health, pharmacy and supportive services. Maria Ramirez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner at our Livestock Exchange Campus and Satellite Clinics. About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 14 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.

