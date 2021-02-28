OneWorld Community Health Centers OneWorld Community Health Centers is pleased to welcome Maria Ramirez, APRN to our team of Nurse Practitioners. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental and behavioral health, pharmacy and supportive services. Maria Ramirez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner at our Livestock Exchange Campus and Satellite Clinics. About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 14 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
One World Community Health Centers, Inc.
