One World Community Health Centers, Inc.

OneWorld Names Vickie Adams Human Resources Director Vickie Adams, MS, SHRM-CP, PHR, was named Human Resources Director for OneWorld Community Health Centers. In this position, she will oversee the design, implementation and measurement of strategic development programs, policies and procedures covering recruitment, employee relations and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Vickie has over 20 years of HR, employee relations, diversity and inclusion and training and development experience. Most recently, Vickie served as the HR Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Her primary role was to ensure delivery of high-quality services including recruitment, onboarding, training and development, total rewards, engagement and inclusion and employee relations. She is a Certified Diversity Facilitator, has served as a Director of Training and Leadership Development and worked as a HR Consultant for critical access hospitals located in multiple states. Outside of HR, Vickie has worked as a licensed practical nurse and taught English as a Second Language courses. "I am going to pursue OneWorld's mission with vim, vigor and vitality," said Vickie. "OneWorld is doing so much to change the world, and I am privileged to be a part of the back end processing that drives the engine. I'm looking forward to making sure we have the staffing and people in place to continue to serve our community." About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications and supportive services. For more information, visit us at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.