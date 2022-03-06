O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Schultz P.C.

O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz P.C., L.L.O. The law firm of O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO is pleased to announce the hiring of Hailey Hearn as an associate. Hearn is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, graduating with high distinction. Hearn earned her B.S. in psychology from Iowa State University and is a native of Rapid City, South Dakota. OHDBS provides legal services in the areas of business law, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor, employment, and commercial litigation.
