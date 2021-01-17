O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Schultz P.C.

Benjamin J. Wischnowski named Shareholder The law firm of O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce that Benjamin J. Wischnowski has been named as a shareholder in the firm. Ben has a business and estate planning practice which focuses on assisting clients with commercial transactions, corporate law, real estate transactions, business succession and estate planning issues. Ben graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2009, and received his law degree, with distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2012. O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment and commercial litigation.
