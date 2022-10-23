 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Schultz PC LLO

O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz PC LLO The law firm of O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney John P. Weis to their litigation team. Mr. Weis is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law and has practiced in the areas of Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice Defense, Commercial Litigation, Civil Rights Litigation, Employment Law, Agricultural Litigation and Construction Law. For more than 30 years, John has practiced law throughout Nebraska from Omaha to Scottsbluff. His career has included wide and varied civil litigation experience and appellate practice. He has personally appeared before the Nebraska Supreme Court and Court of Appeals on numerous occasions and has argued cases of first impression before the Nebraska Supreme Court with regard to issues of prescriptive easements, statutory interpretations of the rights of trustees to amend decedents trust documents. He was one of the first attorneys in Nebraska to argue the procedure, burden of proof, and decision in a Daubert evidentiary hearing. In 2013, John was co-counsel in a successful jury trial, Sprague v. Toyota Motor Corp., Inc., where the jury awarded the Plaintiff $6.25 million in damages. John has also been involved in civil rights litigation. He has successfully represented clients with discrimination and free speech claims and argued issues of first impression in the Federal District Court of Nebraska and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz PC LLO provides legal services in the areas of business law, mergers, acquisitions, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment, and commercial litigation.

